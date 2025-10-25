Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,506,000 after buying an additional 124,432 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 0.92. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40. Following the sale, the director owned 360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,940,735.80. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,940,735.80. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $92,691,699. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.