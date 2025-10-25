iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $181.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.