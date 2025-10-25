NatWest Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,002 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 2.3% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after buying an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NRG Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after buying an additional 372,618 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE NRG opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

