Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $640.85 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.40 and a 200-day moving average of $557.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

