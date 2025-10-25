Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $735.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $669.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $573.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.40. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

