Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Generac comprises approximately 0.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $192.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

