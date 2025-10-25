Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes $2.76 Million Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. GlobalFoundries makes up about 1.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 824.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 142.2% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 134.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Bank of America lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Arete raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

