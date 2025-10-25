Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 38,524 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 5.45% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBND opened at $46.82 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

