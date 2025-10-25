Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

