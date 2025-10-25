Gartner’s (IT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $320.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

IT stock opened at $250.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

