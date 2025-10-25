Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF $MMLG

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMLG. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

MMLG stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.