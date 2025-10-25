28,672 Shares in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF $PBTP Bought by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBTP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 354.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4%

BATS:PBTP opened at $26.24 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

