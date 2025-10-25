Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 12,580 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.13 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.