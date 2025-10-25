Hobart Private Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $345.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.84. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.77 and a twelve month high of $354.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.