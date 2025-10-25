SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,049,000 after purchasing an additional 382,370 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.