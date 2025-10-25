Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) versus Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Head to Head Comparison

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Red Rock Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $5.63 billion 8.35 -$4.48 billion ($23.94) -10.66 Red Rock Resorts $1.99 billion 3.13 $154.05 million $2.94 20.09

Red Rock Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -72.92% 7.33% 2.81% Red Rock Resorts 8.89% 59.97% 4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Take-Two Interactive Software and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 1 4 20 0 2.76 Red Rock Resorts 0 5 8 0 2.62

Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus price target of $254.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

