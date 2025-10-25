Hobart Private Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 1.67% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $89.57.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.