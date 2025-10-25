Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Netflix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,185.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

