Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

