Hobart Private Capital LLC Invests $4.62 Million in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 1.12% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 7,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBND opened at $32.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

