Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys 766 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,391,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 163,383 shares during the period.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

YLD opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.