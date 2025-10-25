Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFMO opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

