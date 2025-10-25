Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,756,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.11 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

