Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $408,780,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $784.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The firm has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

