Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $306.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.