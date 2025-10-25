Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 126.7% in the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,782,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,376,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.97 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

