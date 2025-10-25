Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,886,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $81.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

