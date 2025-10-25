Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.290-6.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. Integer has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $467.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.45 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Integer's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 210.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Integer by 861.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $233,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

