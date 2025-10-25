Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $405.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $421.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average is $459.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.89.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

