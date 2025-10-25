First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 6.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.