TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

FTI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

