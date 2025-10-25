GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million.

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of EAF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

