Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5%

VRT opened at $185.87 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $188.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.