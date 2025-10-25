Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3%

Fastenal stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

