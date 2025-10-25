Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $772.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $751.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

