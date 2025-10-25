Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.