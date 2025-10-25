Carrera Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF $EPHE

Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3,416.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

