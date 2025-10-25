L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $299,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:LHX opened at $293.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.41. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.