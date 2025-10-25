The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $184,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 169,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

