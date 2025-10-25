Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 597,807 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 597,807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $199,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

