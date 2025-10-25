Carrera Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after buying an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after buying an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after buying an additional 4,729,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

