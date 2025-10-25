Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $230,000 in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

