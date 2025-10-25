Carrera Capital Advisors Boosts Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

