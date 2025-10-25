Carrera Capital Advisors Takes $259,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after buying an additional 822,529 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 265.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after buying an additional 816,377 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,070,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after buying an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,827,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.