Carrera Capital Advisors Takes $259,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after buying an additional 822,529 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 265.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after buying an additional 816,377 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,070,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after buying an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,827,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of JBBB stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
