Contrasting Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Winmark and Calloway’s Nursery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.29 million 18.06 $39.95 million $11.22 36.75 Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.16 $5.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Winmark and Calloway’s Nursery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calloway’s Nursery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.84% -103.08% 102.66% Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Winmark beats Calloway’s Nursery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

