Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.16, but opened at $71.00. Hasbro shares last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 811,708 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

