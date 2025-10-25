iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 41,776 shares.The stock last traded at $154.87 and had previously closed at $153.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,459,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,047,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

