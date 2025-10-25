Contrasting CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Stem -14.04% N/A -21.90%

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stem 1 7 0 0 1.88

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stem has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential downside of 48.64%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Stem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $164.48 million 0.17 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Stem $144.58 million 1.37 -$854.01 million ($28.99) -0.82

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.