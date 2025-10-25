Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $477.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.35 and its 200 day moving average is $422.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $478.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

