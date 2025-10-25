Head-To-Head Analysis: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 18.95% 32.69% 13.49% Warby Parker -1.12% -0.79% -0.41%

Volatility and Risk

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 4.24 $15.97 billion $6.51 23.44 Warby Parker $771.32 million 2.90 -$20.39 million ($0.07) -303.64

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Warby Parker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Procter & Gamble and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 0 9 11 0 2.55 Warby Parker 1 9 10 0 2.45

Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus price target of $171.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Warby Parker has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Warby Parker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Procter & Gamble.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Warby Parker on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

